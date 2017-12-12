JCP launches subscription service for big and tall men - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

JCP launches subscription service for big and tall men

JCPenney is the latest retailer to jump on the subscription box bandwagon.

JCP has partnered with BOMBFELL to offer subscription boxes catered to big and tall male customers.

The customer takes a style "quiz" that then selects five of the department store chain's items to be shipped.

Once the package arrives, the customer has seven days to try on the items.

You pay for the ones you keep, and everything else can be shipped back at no cost.

Most of the items will retail from $15 to $120.

