Committee agrees to allow Russia's athletes to compete under neutral flag

The Russian Olympic Committee formally gave its blessing Tuesday for the country's athletes to compete under a neutral flag at the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Games.

Under International Olympic Committee sanctions announced last week in response to Russian doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, Russians will compete under the Olympic flag as "Olympic athletes from Russia".

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his backing last week.

Some Russians will formally be invited by the IOC to compete as individual athletes, though the Russian Olympic Committee will submit rosters of its preferred teams.

