UPDATE: Student, driver identified after being killed in Iowa school bus fire

Shortly after 7 a.m. Carson and Oakland Iowa Fire departments responded to a call of a school bus engulfed in flames.

Police have confirmed that the remains of two individuals were found on the bus. The bodies belong to 74-year-old Donald Hendricks and 16-year-old Megan Klindt.

Hendricks was from Carson Iowa and Klindt lived in rural Pottawattamie County.

Police also confirmed that the fire happened at the bus' first stop on its route.

Police told NBC news affiliate WOWT 6 News that the bus was backing out of the driveway of the residence of the child and ended up in the ditch on the opposite side. A subsequent fire ensued.

Fire dispatchers contacted Riverside schools who confirmed that it was one of their buses and that they were unable to contact the driver on their cell phone after the call.

The situation is still ongoing and we will provide more details as they become available.

