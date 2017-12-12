Warm front brings more pleasant conditions Tuesday

High pressure has briefly built in through the overnight hours giving us clearing skies and calming winds. This will continue to give us a pleasant Tuesday, and as it begins moving in, will allow for a warm front to approach. Highs will be much above average climbing into the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The trailing cold front will swing in very early Wednesday and make for quite the breezy day yet again as well as a slight chance of showers.

Even with the colder air working in, we stay above average into our Thursday. Temperatures look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a chance of rain and snow showers. A dry pattern then takes hold into the weekend with quiet conditions expected right into next week. A temperatures stretch of about 10-15° above average sticks through the weekend into Monday with highs climbing back toward 50° by the start of next week.

Meteorologist T.J Springer