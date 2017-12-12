Warm front brings more pleasant conditions Tuesday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Warm front brings more pleasant conditions Tuesday

Posted:
By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
Connect
Storm Team 4 Future Track Storm Team 4 Future Track
(KTIV) -

High pressure has briefly built in through the overnight hours giving us clearing skies and calming winds. This will continue to give us a pleasant Tuesday, and as it begins moving in, will allow for a warm front to approach. Highs will be much above average climbing into the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The trailing cold front will swing in very early Wednesday and make for quite the breezy day yet again as well as a slight chance of showers.

Even with the colder air working in, we stay above average into our Thursday. Temperatures look to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s with a chance of rain and snow showers. A dry pattern then takes hold into the weekend with quiet conditions expected right into next week. A temperatures stretch of about 10-15° above average sticks through the weekend into Monday with highs climbing back toward 50° by the start of next week.

Meteorologist T.J Springer

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.