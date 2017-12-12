Man sentenced in murder of Emerson man

Nineteen-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez of Dakota City, Nebraska was sentenced to 35-40 years for second-degree murder and 15-20 years for being an accessory to a felony in the death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik.



The sentences will be served consecutively.



Galvan-Hernandez must serve at least 25 years.



He has been given credit for 405 days; he will use two of those days to cover court costs.



During the proceedings, Galvan-Hernandez's defense team said there was no evidence that Galvan-Hernandez had a firearm that night and did not have a motive to harm Kubik.



They said Galvan-Hernandez was around the wrong people but he has accepted responsibility for his role in the incident.

The other man charged in the death of Kubik, 26-year-old Andres Surber, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder.



In court, Galvan-Hernandez apologized to Kubik’s family and his own family. He said he did not know Surber would allegedly kill Kubik that night.

Previous:

Nineteen-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest to second-degree murder and accessory to a felony in the death of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik.



Galvan-Hernandez is speaking. He apologizes to Kubik’s family and his own family. He says he did not know Surber would kill Kubik that night. — Jaret Lansford (@JaretKTIV4) December 12, 2017



KTIV's Jaret Lansford is in court and will have updates from the courtroom.

Previous:

One of the men charged in the murder and dismemberment of an Emerson, Nebraska, man has reconsidered a move withdraw his plea in the case.

Nineteen-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez had pleaded "no contest" to second-degree murder and accessory to a felony in the death of 41-year old Kraig Kubik.

In a handwritten letter to the judge, which court records show was filed on November 17th, Galvan-Hernandez asked the judge to withdraw the plea. In the letter, Galvan-Hernandez says his attorneys pressured him to take a deal offered by prosecutors in exchange for the "no contest" plea. But, in a motion filed on Tuesday, Galvan-Hernandez withdrew his request after discussing his concerns with his attorneys.

His sentencing is set for December 12 in Dakota County District Court.

The other man charged in the death of Kubik, 25-year old Andres Surber, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder. Earlier this year, a state psychiatrist found Surber could not stand trial in his current mental state.

The men are accused of shooting 41-year-old Kraig Kubik in the head before dismembering his body in November of last year.