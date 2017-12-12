Jansen returns as Bishop Heelan head football coach

Bishop Heelan has hired Roger Jansen return as head football coach, effective immediately. Jerry Steffen, who has been the head coach for the past three years, will remain on staff and serve as defensive coordinator.

This will be Coach Jansen’s third stint as head coach. He previously was head coach in 1997 and from 2000–2014. His career record at Bishop Heelan is 157-31, which is a .835 winning percentage. He coached two state championship teams in 2008 and 2013, while being runner-up in 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2014.

“First of all I want to thank Jerry Steffen for his three years as head coach. His teams were successful and will continue to be a great asset to our program and school as defensive coordinator, which he was for almost 25 plus years before becoming head coach," said Bishop Heelan Activities Director Jason Pratt. "Roger is was great for us before, and given the last three years he served under a great coach in Steve Ryan at Morningside College, we anticipate him being even better than before.”

“We feel Roger is the best person to be the next football coach. This will be an easy transition for our football program and school. We are excited about the future of Bishop Heelan Catholic football team going forward.”

The Crusaders 21-8 over the past three years under Steffen with playoff appearances in 2015 and 2017, where they lost in the first round both times.