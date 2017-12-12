Here comes the wind again

***Wind Advisory for most of Siouxland Wednesday***

After a cold morning start, we saw some better warming taking place during the afternoon with far western Siouxland making it into the 50s for highs with 40s in central Siouxland and the eastern parts of the area on the colder side of things with highs in the 30s.

While the wind was calmer today, it isn't going to stay that way.

The wind will start picking up tonight as it switches from the southwest to the northwest.

During the day tomorrow, winds could gust over 45 miles per hour and for that reason a Wind Advisory will be in effect for most of Siouxland.

Along with that wind will come a small chance of a very light rain and snow mix for Wednesday morning.

Thursday is also going to give us a chance of a few light rain or snow showers in the region but any accumulation is likely to just be a dusting.

In addition to the snow, Thursday is likely to be the coldest of the days to come with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday should top out closer to 40 with low to mid 40s possible by Saturday.

Saturday night will give us another slight chance of a little light snow although our above average streak will continue from Sunday through Tuesday with highs in the 40s all three days.