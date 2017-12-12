California fire time lapse

This time lapse photo of the plume over the northwest part of the Thomas Fire is a good example of how fires can create their own weather conditions.

The heat from the fire causes a rapid rise of gases and smoke as seen in this plume or smoke.

Once that column hits cooler air in the atmosphere, it can change direction and then the column can collapse.

The downward rush of air from a collapsing column can change the direction of the winds on the ground and create hazardous conditions.