Winter coats donated to Unity Elementary students

Some Sioux City children received the gift of warmth Tuesday.



Over 600 coats were donated to Unity Elementary School.



The coats were paid for by a $50,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare.



"It's winter and children need a coat so what better opportunity to invest in the schools where there is a need for children?" said Katie Bonner, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Iowa.



UnitedHealthcare said they were looking for a community that would benefit greatly from the donation.



They reached out to State Representative Chris Hall for help.



"We spoke with the principal here. We wanted to make sure that these coats would find a good home, that they were reaching kids that might be walking to and from school all winter. This is just a really nice opportunity to do something good." said Rep. Chris Hall.



"It kind of filled our entire community with joy. When I announced it to my staff it took their breath away." said Eric Kilburn, Unity Elementary School Principal.



The children were able to interact with the UnitedHealthcare mascot and use "Hound Bucks" to buy the coat that they wanted.



"We are hoping that these children are able to utilize these coats and stay warm and active because we want these children to live healthier lives." said Bonner.



Warming hearts during the holiday season and protecting the students when it gets colder.