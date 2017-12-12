A local coffee company avoids disaster

The Sioux City Fire Department responded to a call at Coffee Kings' Caturra Coffee a little after 3 Tuesday afternoon.

Upon inspection they discovered a malfunctioning coffee roaster motor was igniting the husks off the beans.

Employees at the facility already have replacement parts on their way and cleanup had begun.

They were thankful the smoldering debris was limited and they hope to again be roasting their specialty coffee by mid day tomorrow.

This is the first incident the coffee business has experienced in their 7 years of operation.