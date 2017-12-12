Sen. Ernst talks about Congress and sexual allegations

Iowa's senator Joni Ernst talked to KTIV one on one on Tuesday.

This has been a decisive year politically but the senator says that she is looking for the new congress in January.

"Well one, I would like to see us get back to regular order. What I mean by that is voting on not only the authorizing bills and the things we do in committee, but also making sure we are working on the appropriations bills just as congress was intended to do," said Sen. Joni Ernst (R) Iowa. "Right now at the end of the year we tend to see last minute spending bills and we see spending wrapped up into one big bill and I would like to see us get back to regular order, because when we are able to debate the budget, debate what we are spending our dollars on and making sure we are doing the absolute best we can for our tax payers."

The Senator also addressed the recent investigations of high profile people including democratic Senator Al Franken who resigned last month over sexual conduct allegations.

"We need to look at the culture across the United States," adds Sen. Ernst. "We need to look at the culture in the United State Congress and we need to change that culture. Sexual assault and sexual harassment is never okay.

It is never okay."Senator Ernst says she is working on a bill that will be introduced does reinforce the appropriate culture in the United States Senate.