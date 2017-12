Rod Earlywine of Sergeant Bluff-Luton Community School District was arrested for drunk driving back in August. He was booked in Dickinson county Jail on a $1,000 bond.

Earleywine paid the bond and was released. Today, Earleywine would have appeared in court but an order of continuance was filed back in October.

He will instead be facing trial on February 13 of next year.