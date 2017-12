A crime all too common this time of year was caught on the surveillance camera at a home in Sioux City.

Now police are looking for the person responsible.

The video was taken in Sioux City shortly around 1 p.m. on Monday.

You can see a man getting out of a car coming up to the home and taking a package off the doorstep.

If you can help police solve this holiday theft, call CrimeStoppers at 712--258-TIPS