KTIV's very own Stella Daskalakis and TJ Springer helped to pass out gifts today at the Hartington Care Center.

It was all part of "Tree of Love" a project which aims to spread some Holiday Cheer in the community.

The Bank of Hartington was a sponsor of today's festivities.

Students from Ceder Catholic High School also came to sing carols and pass out presents.

Together, they ensured that it was a full house of festive fun.