Doug Jones wins tight race against Roy Moore

In a stunning victory aided by scandal, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama’s special Senate election on Tuesday, beating back history, an embattled Republican opponent and President Donald Trump, who urgently endorsed GOP rebel Roy Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations.

Moore is not conceding and is laying the groundwork for a possible recount.

"When the vote is this close it's not over, and we still have to go by the rules," said Moore.

Still, it's unlikely he'll be able to find a path to a mandatory recount.

The embattled Republican's campaign was weakened by a bombshell November Washington Post report, in which several women accused him of unwanted romantic advances and even sexual assault when they were in their teens and he was in his 30's.

President Donald Trump, who strongly endorsed Moore had a restrained reaction to the loss on Twitter, writing, "Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard-fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win."

