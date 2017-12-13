A new report names Massachusetts as the healthiest state in the country

Massachusetts has been named America's Healthiest State.

That's according to an annual report from the United Health Foundation.

The Bay state took the top spot because of its low uninsured population, low obesity rates, and high number of mental health providers.

Hawaii, Vermont, Utah and Connecticut rounded out the top five.



The tri-state area ranks: Nebraska 13th, Iowa 15th and South Dakota is 24th.

The lowest ranked states were Louisiana and Mississippi.

Both have a high prevalence of smoking, obesity and children living in poverty.

See the 2017 Annual Report: