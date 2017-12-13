Galvan-Hernandez sentenced to 50-60 years for northeast Nebraska homicide

One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -
19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was sentenced Tuesday for attempted murder and being an accessory in the Nov. 1, 2016, fatal shooting of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson. Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest in October to the charges in a deal with prosecutors.
Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, killed Kubik. Kubik's dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing. Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk. In court Tuesday, Galvan-Hernandez apologized to Kubik's family, saying he did not know Surber would allegedly kill Kubik that night.
In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial. Surber is awaiting trial on a charge of 1st Degree Murder in the case.