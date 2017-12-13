Galvan-Hernandez sentenced to 50-60 years for northeast Nebraska - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Galvan-Hernandez sentenced to 50-60 years for northeast Nebraska homicide

Posted:
One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison
DAKOTA CITY, NE (KTIV) -

One of two men accused of killing another man in northeast Nebraska's Dakota County has been sentenced to 50 to 60 years in prison.

19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez was sentenced Tuesday for attempted murder and being an accessory in the Nov. 1, 2016, fatal shooting of 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson. Galvan-Hernandez pleaded no contest in October to the charges in a deal with prosecutors.

Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, killed Kubik. Kubik's dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing. Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk.  In court Tuesday, Galvan-Hernandez apologized to Kubik's family, saying he did not know Surber would allegedly kill Kubik that night.

In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.  Surber is awaiting trial on a charge of 1st Degree Murder in the case.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.