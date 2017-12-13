Wind gusts feed wildfire at Custer State Park in South Dakota

Officials at South Dakota's Custer State Park are evaluating the wellbeing of animals on the park's popular wildlife loop road, where visitors often drive to see roaming buffalo.



The park tweeted Wednesday that the fire's growth and its quick spread through the southeastern end of the park put wildlife in danger, but officials don't know of any animal deaths.



Park officials say the fire grew from about 6 square miles on Tuesday to about 55 square miles on Wednesday and is 7 percent contained.



They say no homes or main park buildings have been destroyed, but some outbuildings and fences have been. Officials say no people have been injured in the blaze.



The fire began Monday. Its cause is under investigation.

Previous:

Strong winds are fanning the flames of a growing wildfire in South Dakota, pushing the fire beyond the borders of the Custer State Park and prompting new evacuations.



Custer County Emergency Management director Mike Carter said Wednesday that residents of about 200 homes east of the park have been evacuated or warned to evacuate.