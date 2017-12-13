Newsboys returning to Sioux City - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Newsboys returning to Sioux City

Posted:
By Keith Bliven, News Director
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Christian mega group Newsboys are returning to Sioux City.

They will be at the Orpheum Theater on March 3, 2018.

Tickets go on sale December 18 at the Tyson Events Center Box office, online, or by calling 800-514-ETIX.

The "Newsboys United Tour" will welcome back to the stage former band mates Peter Furler and Phil Joel.

Furler is a founding member of the group and the former drummer and lead vocalist.

During his tenure, the band earned five Gold recordings and released such classic hits as “Shine," "Breakfast" and "He Reigns.” As Newsboys' bass player, Phil Joel was featured on multiple albums and sang lead on the group's hit single "Entertaining Angels." 

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys have sold more than 8 million units and amassed eight Gold® certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.