Newsboys returning to Sioux City

Christian mega group Newsboys are returning to Sioux City.

They will be at the Orpheum Theater on March 3, 2018.

Tickets go on sale December 18 at the Tyson Events Center Box office, online, or by calling 800-514-ETIX.

The "Newsboys United Tour" will welcome back to the stage former band mates Peter Furler and Phil Joel.

Furler is a founding member of the group and the former drummer and lead vocalist.

During his tenure, the band earned five Gold recordings and released such classic hits as “Shine," "Breakfast" and "He Reigns.” As Newsboys' bass player, Phil Joel was featured on multiple albums and sang lead on the group's hit single "Entertaining Angels."

One of the most influential bands in Christian music history, Newsboys have sold more than 8 million units and amassed eight Gold® certifications, 33 #1 radio hits, four GRAMMY nominations, two American Music Award nominations and multiple Dove Awards.