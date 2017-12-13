Cold front brings blustery conditions to Siouxland

A cold front is on the move for our Wednesday and this is going to bring some blustery changes to the viewing area. Winds will be increasing through the morning with gusts potentially near 50 mph. Make sure you secure any outdoor objects prone to blowing around! The NW winds will lead to falling temps through the day with afternoon highs in the upper 30s. We could see a few sprinkles or flurries as the boundary continues to press through the region as well. The winds then calm some tonight with the clouds remaining rather thick as another disturbance begins to track toward Siouxland.

This one may bring some light rain and snow tomorrow changing to a bit of snow overnight Thursday. Highs will be much colder, only rounding out in the 30s. A moderating trend takes shape yet again progressing into the weekend with temperatures rising back into the 40s. A boundary is slated to move through Saturday night which could spark up some light snow overnight into early Sunday. This exits quickly as a another warm front lifts in. By Monday, 40s and 50s could be seen with lots more sunshine expected. A few more clouds then move in as temperatures cool behind the trailing cold front Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer