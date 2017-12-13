Mayor's Youth Commission ceremony held in Sioux City

The Sioux City Mayor's Youth Commission bid farewell to its graduating members and welcomed new recruits in a ceremony at the new Cone Park Lodge Monday night.

Mayor Bob Scott and city council members honored 40 outgoing students who together have logged nearly 4,000 volunteer hours in the past year.

"I love being a part of this group, we do so much for the community and it's amazing to be a part of," said Rylie Maliszewski, Mayor's Youth Commission Member

"This has helped me get involved in a lot of special things, to help a lot of people. And I feel that it's an excellent opportunity for anyone. And if they get a chance they should really get involved," said Nick McGowan, Mayor's Youth Commission Member

The Mayor's Youth Commission has matched young volunteers with projects that match their skill sets for 26 years.