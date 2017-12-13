A tattoo shop helps victims of human trafficking by removing branding tattoos on victims for free

A Wisconsin tattoo shop owner has dedicated himself to helping victims of human trafficking.

It's a problem that is more than skin deep.

Jon Principe, owner said, "Whether it's down the street or middle America, it's everywhere. It's not localized, it's a national problem that we need to address."

Human trafficking-and Kenosha Tattoo Company owner Jon Principe is doing what he can to help through art.

Principe said, "It's like a new beginning for them."

Principe and his artist's help victim's of human trafficking reclaim their body back by covering up branding tattoo's from the victim's former pimps.

Principe said, "They no longer have to look at this and get a daily reminder of what they went through, now they can look at it and see a beautiful piece of artwork."

It's all free of charge.

The tattoo shop has been doing this since it opened in June. Getting clients from both in and out of state.

Principe, a former Racine police officer for 14 years worked on the human trafficking task force and saw the issue first hand.

Principe said, "I want to give back, I'm in a position that we can do it."

So when he decided to open his own tattoo business he knew exactly how he could help victims erase a permanent reminder of a painful past.

Principe said, "We get tears, we get tears, tears of joy every time. We do it because you can see the relief."

To be eligible to receive the free tattoo, the victims must be referred to the shop by a police department or organization helping the victim transition from trafficking.