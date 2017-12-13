Bossman announces intent to run for House District 6

Republican Jim Carlin won the special election to fill a vacant seat in the Iowa State Senate.

Carlin's win will leave his House seat open.

Wednesday, Republican Jacob Bossman has indicated his intent to run in the special election to fill Carlin's seat.

Bossman lost a GOP primary to Carlin, in June of 2016, for the District 6 seat.

There's no word when the governor will schedule a special election.



House District 6, which covers Sioux City's Morningside neighborhood, Sergeant Bluff, Bronson and Salix.