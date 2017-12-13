Gehlen Catholic High School and Elementary Students create Advent gift bags for local nursing homes

Elementary and High School Students from Gehlen Catholic in Le Mars teamed up to created Advent Gift Bags for people in long-term care facilities.

Students and faculty personally purchased lotion, socks, Kleenex, york peppermint patties, and lens wipes to put into the bags.

The students then packaged the bags along with handwritten notes, and a homemade tree ornament.

Students say the satisfaction is knowing the joy the recipients have this holiday season.

"They're happy when they give them Advent gift bags, then they feel like they are part of a family, and they're loved," said Sherry Wittkop, 2nd grader Gehlen Catholic.

Over 350 bags will be delivered to local nursing homes for people that cannot get out this holiday season.

Students say it feels good to give back especially during this holiday season.

"It's a lot of fun what we do, and it also feels good to give back, "said Anthony Vera, Sophomore Gehlen Catholic High School

The Advent Bags were hand-delivered to the nursing homes by Gehlen Catholic High School students.