Gehlen Catholic's Nohava selected for Blue-Grey Bowl

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Gehlen Catholic's Bryan Nohava will play in the Blue-Grey Bowl in Dallas on Monday.
LE MARS, IA (KTIV) -

Gehlen Catholic senior, Bryan Nohava, Jr. of Hawarden, Iowa, has been selected for the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl–1 at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, on Monday, December 18.

Nohava is one of 90 senior recruits selected from over 6,750 players who competed at the regional combines in 2017 or were nominated by the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl staff. Nohava, a 6'5", 265-pound offensive lineman, is the first Gehlen Catholic player to be selected for the game.

The Blue-Grey athletes will arrive on Saturday, December 16. Practice will be held Saturday & Sunday. Numerous interviews & photos will be taken of the players from both the East & West Squads during the practices. Players from 39 states will be represented.

"It means a lot to me to be selected for the Blue-Grey Bowl! Coming from a really small school and a small town makes it harder in my opinion to get recognized," said Nohava. "I feel that it will help me in life to dream big. To never give up on my dream of becoming what I want to become. No matter where you come from as long as you put the work in you'll be successful."

The game begins at 6:00 p.m. Monday and is presented by the Blue-Grey Events & the Impact Football Network. Bryan, a North Dakota State recruit, is the son of Bryan and Brenda Nohava of Hawarden, Iowa.

