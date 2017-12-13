A light mix possible Thursday - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

A light mix possible Thursday

Posted:
By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The wind was making our weather headlines again today as gusts topped 60 miles per hour up in Emmet County of the KTIV viewing area.  

This wind will die down tonight as we'll stay with a mostly cloudy sky and see lows go into the low to mid 20s.  

Tomorrow will still give us a lot of clouds with a slight chance of some light rain and snow showers moving through.  

Most of us won't see any accumulation although northwestern Siouxland will have the best chance of seeing just a dusting.  

Our skies should brighten some on Friday with highs going into the low 40s with more warming on Saturday as highs get into the mid to upper 40s.  

Saturday night gives us a very slight chance of flurries or a light snow shower to come down.  

Sunday is then going to be a bit cooler with highs near 40 before we get right back into the low to mid 40s from Monday through Wednesday.

