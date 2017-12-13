Gemenid Meteor Shower peaking into Thursday morning - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gemenid Meteor Shower peaking into Thursday morning

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The clouds could be a problem tonight, but the Gemenid Meteor Shower is going to be peaking.

The Gemenid Meteor Shower can give as many 50 to 120 meteors per hour on a dark, moonless night.

The problem, though, is Siouxland is expecting a mostly cloudy sky tonight into Thursday.

While tonight will be the peak of the meteor shower, we could still see some meteors over the next few nights as well.

So if the clouds thin out for you, you can start watching after 10 pm although later into the nigh may be even better.

And don't forget to get away from city lights.

