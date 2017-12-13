Interstate 29 ramps open as new project begins

Drivers in Sioux City are no strangers to construction.



In the spring of 2016, work began on the on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 29 in downtown Sioux City.



Just last week commuters were given access to the much-anticipated ramps of I-29 from Floyd Boulevard and Wesley Parkway.



"Even though we've opened that, we've still got some construction out there so motorists will still see some lane closure, as the construction continues," said Dakin Schultz, IDOT District 3 Transportation Planner.



Although the ramps are completed, construction near downtown Sioux City is not yet over.



Siouxlanders will soon see a new project underway.



"The southbound work for the next two years, from Wesley down to Floyd, was just awarded right before Thanksgiving," said Schultz.



That contract, 42-million-dollars, Schultz says will take about two years.



"This is Pierce Street, this is that new Nebraska off-ramp," said Schultz. "This construction will all occur, (and this will be Wesley), this construction will cure, all the blue, is what we have slated for the next couple of years. So this is actually stage 1, stage 2."



The Wesley Parkway on-ramp will remain open during this construction, but Pierce Street will be closed.



"So if you're leaving downtown, right now you can do underneath Pierce Street, or underneath the interstate and get onto Frontage Road... that will be closed for next year, for bridge construction," said Schultz.



Schultz says that the roads will benefit commuters in the long-run.



"It will include the reconstruction of the southbound lane, bridges at the Perry Creek conduit," adds Schultz. "It will include bridges at Pierce Street, Virginia, and Floyd Boulevard in the southbound lane, as well as all new pavement."



Schultz says the opening of the ramps on I-29 is an end to an inconvenience for drivers.



This was the eighth year of work on the 400-million dollar project.



The downtown construction was a one part of a 3-part project to widen I-29 to three lanes in each direction from Sergeant Bluff through Sioux City to the South Dakota border.



Schultz says all the major construction of the I-29 project should be done in 2019.



Some finishing work will wrap up in 2020.



He adds that the project was slightly behind schedule, but he is happy with the end result.