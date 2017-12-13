Iowa, Iowa State, UNI & Drake ready to compete in Big Four Classic

Iowa's four Division 1 men's basketball teams will all meet in one place on Saturday. Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Drake will compete in the Big Four Classic. It's the sixth year for the event in Des Moines.

Iowa State and UNI are both playing well right now. The Cyclones are 7-2, with seven straight wins. The Panthers are 8-2 and their two losses are to the last two national champions, Villanova and North Carolina.



The Panthers beat ISU two years ago and head coach Ben Jacobson is 6-2 all-time against the Cyclones.

"Any time we have those type of opportunities, they're going to mean more from a strength of schedule, RPI, whatever rankings people like to look at," said UNI head coach Ben Jacobson. "Those one's are going to have a bigger impact."

"They're going to make it tough for you to score," said ISU head coach Steve Prohm. "They're going to play with a lot of confidence, a lot of swagger, a lot of toughness and they should. They've had a lot of really good wins. It will be a great challenge for us but we're looking forward to it."

In the early game Saturday, Iowa faces Drake. The Hawkeyes ended a four-game losing streak on Sunday by beating Southern to improve to 5-6. Drake is 5-5 after a one-point loss at Minnesota on Monday.

The Hawkeyes have won five straight against the Bulldogs and 32 of the last 35 meetings. But Iowa knows Drake is a dangerous team in their home town.

"Really impressed with their team," said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery. "They've got a veteran club. They're playing that way. They move the ball. They share it. They've got a lot of guys making three's, a lot of guys making plays. They play small, but it doesn't seem to affect them on the glass."

Iowa and Drake play at 1 o'clock Saturday. Iowa State and UNI tipoff at 3:30.