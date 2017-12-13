Menorah lighting at Woodbury County Courthouse

The Woodbury County Courthouse was filled with sounds of celebration.

Members of the Jewish community came together to celebrate Hanukkah.

The ceremony included the lighting of the menorah along with singing traditional blessings, dancing and latkes.

Rabbi Mendel Katzman shared what the true meaning of Hanukkah is, and the symbolism behind lighting the Menorah.

"So constantly increasing, and realizing that the challenges are not for us to back off, but rather intensify our efforts," said Rabbi Mendel Katzman of Chabad.

Wednesday night marks the second night of Hanukkah, so three candles were lit.

One branch is typically placed above or below the others and that candle is used to light the other eight candles.

Then, each night, one additional candle is lit by that candle until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of the holiday.