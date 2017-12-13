Menorah lighting at Woodbury County Courthouse - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Menorah lighting at Woodbury County Courthouse

Posted:
By Jennifer Lenzini, Weekend Anchor/Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Woodbury County Courthouse was filled with sounds of celebration.

Members of the Jewish community came together to celebrate Hanukkah.  

The ceremony included the lighting of the menorah along with singing traditional blessings, dancing and latkes.  

Rabbi Mendel Katzman shared what the true meaning of Hanukkah is, and the symbolism behind lighting the Menorah.

"So constantly increasing, and realizing that the challenges are not for us to back off, but rather intensify our efforts," said Rabbi Mendel Katzman of Chabad.

Wednesday night marks the second night of Hanukkah, so three candles were lit.

One branch is typically placed above or below the others and that candle is used to light the other eight candles. 

Then, each night, one additional candle is lit by that candle until all eight candles are lit together on the final night of the holiday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.