Cone Park set to open December 21

Sioux City Parks and Rec is announcing the highly-anticipated opening of Cone Park at 38-hundred Line Drive.

That ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held next Tuesday at 1:30am and the park will be opening Thursday, December 21, at 5pm

Right Now, Crews are putting the finishing touches on the park in Singing Hills

The show machines have already been fired up. Night-time "Cosmic Tubing" will be held Friday and Saturday nights, from 9 to 11:00pm, starting December 22. Snow tubes are provided at the park, no outside tubes or boards are allowed. The tubing hill can accommodate up to 300 users during each 4-hour session.

An ice skating rink will also be opening mid-January and can be converted to a splash pad during warmer months.

Cone Park is a four-million dollar project. Much of it paid with a trust set up by the late Ruth Cone in 1981.