Huskers to face top-ranked Penn State in NCAA semifinals

For the third straight year, the Nebraska volleyball team is in the Final Four. The Huskers are in the semifinals for the 14th time. They'll be facing Big Ten rival Penn State, who has won seven national titles.

Nebraska has won it all four times and they have quite a history with the top-ranked Nittany Lions. Penn State is 33-1 and that one loss was to the Huskers in a sweep, back in September.

Nebraska is ranked fifth, with an 18-match winning streak. The Huskers are 7-3 against Penn State in the postseason and the Big Red isn't downplaying the rivalry.

"Everybody's been chasing Penn State, with what they've done over the last ten years," said head coach John Cook. "They set a really high bar so we're excited to play them."

"The last ten years, they've been that team to beat," said senior Kelly Hunter. "It might not be exactly a Nebraska-Penn State rivalry but everyone wants to beat them. They're just that team you get really hyped up to play, especially this year with just one loss all season, everyone's hyped to play them."

Nebraska and Penn State play at 6 o'clock on Thursday in Kansas City. Florida and Stanford meet in the late match.