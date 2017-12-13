Heelan students prepare for Madrigal performance

One musical holiday tradition is on the calendar for many people in Sioux City, every year..

Bishop Heelan High School's annual Madrigal Dinner features a play and dinner, with a candle-lit Christmas theme.

The Mater Dei School's Nativity Center has been transformed into a castle, complete with goblets, jesters, a coat of arms and more than 130 student singers.

Madrigal directors say the event is an opportunity to celebrate Christmas in 16th century Medieval England style.

"Prepare to be around a lot of candles and dark lighting. And a lot of Medieval jokes, and you'll hear a lot of really good singing, and eat some pretty good food too so it's a pretty good experience," says Erin Kudrna, Madrigal Choir/Play Member.

Two of the three shows, on Friday and Saturday, are already sold out.

Tickets are available for Thursday's show.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event starts at 7 p.m.