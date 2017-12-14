Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting

Today will be a day of remembrance in Newtown, Connecticut as people there mark the 5th year anniversary of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school.

On December 14, 2012 Adam Lanza fatally shot 20 children and six educators at the Newtown school before turning the gun on himself.

Connecticut's Governor Dannel P. Malloy has directed all U.S. and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of the children and educators killed.

The flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset.



