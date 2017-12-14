Net neutrality vote - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Net neutrality vote

The Federal Communications Commission could vote for big changes in how Americans use the internet. 

The FCC is expected to do away with net neutrality today.

Net neutrality is an Obama-era rule that ensures that all traffic is treated equally on the Internet.

It prevents Internet providers from creating fast and slow lanes for certain content or certain customers.

Today's vote is expected to go along party lines with a 3 to 2 vote to eliminate net neutrality, which some say will destroy the "free internet."

Opponents of the change plan to fight back through the courts or Congress.

