Snowy owls have been sighted across Iowa

There have been several sightings of snowy owls across Iowa over the past couple of weeks.

Right now, there are somewhere between 50 and 75 snowy owls in Iowa, which is considerably higher than an average winter when there may be around 10 owls in the entire state.

Wildlife officials say there's a cycle every four to five years where lots of snowy owls come south.

Some people think the birds come south in search of food but they're actually pretty well fed when they show up.

Unfortunately, some have been hit by cars looking for food on the side of the road.

Matt Wetrich, with the Carroll County Conservation, said, "Places you're going to see them on fence poles or utility poles also rock piles out and fields commonly seen just sitting on the ground."