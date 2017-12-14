PHOTOS: Fallen power line caused South Dakota wildfire - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Fallen power line caused South Dakota wildfire

Photo courtesy: Custer State Park Photo courtesy: Custer State Park
CUSTER, SD (KTIV) -

Custer State Park officials said the Legion Lake Fire crews continue to make gains Thursday. 

Officials said the fire's effects on the Custer State Park wildlife are currently being evaluated.  

The Legion Lake Fire is currently 47,312 acres with 50-percent containment. 

Officials said it's now the 3rd largest wildfire in Black Hills history. 

The fire investigator's office said the fire was sparked by a fallen power line. 

All area evacuation orders have been lifted but Custer State Park remains closed for safety. 

- The Associated Press contributed to this story. 

A wildfire in western South Dakota has spread.

A Custer State Park official says the fire grew from about 55 square miles to roughly 73 square miles as of Wednesday night.

The fire is 10 percent contained, up from 7 percent. 

