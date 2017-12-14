Star Wars fans anticipate "The Last Jedi"

From the world wide web to galaxies far, far away, "Star Wars" fans are praising the new movie, "The Last Jedi."

The old characters are back and there are some new ones.

Not to mention rumored Storm Trooper cameo performances from Prince William and Prince Harry. The trailer has been dissected, the red carpet has been rolled up.

Now as the clock strikes midnight, fans in London, and much of the world, are finally able to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi for themselves.

The last film in this series - "The Force Awakens" - and it was a huge success at the box office. It had the highest grossing movie weekend of any film ever in the U.S. However, that film was the first in over a decade. This one is the third in three years which is leaving many people to question whether fans are going to start getting franchise fatigue.

Bob Iger, CEO, Disney said, "Well we think the way we're releasing them is the right way so that the trilogy, in this case, is every other year and we filled in the middle with something that is not part of the trilogy so we don't think we're overdoing it at all."

Since buying Lucas Films in 2012, Disney has brought some super hero strategy to the galaxy far far away.

Iron Man, Captain America and Thor have all been hugely successful Marvel stand-alones.

And last year star wars released its first anthology movie - Rogue One.

It was well-received by critics, but Box Office takings had nothing on The Force Awakens.

Kevin Quigg, Chief Strategist, ACSI Funds "The last movie was sort of a test case on how the new franchise with JJ Abrams would do. People bought into it, it was very successful. So that increases the likelihood that they're not just seeing if they like it, they know they like it, they're going to see it again to continue the story."

Yet Disney's galactic ambitions for the franchise has divided some of the fan empire.

"I liked Rogue One, I cried like three times."

"I'm more interested in watching like a Han Solo film. I just want to see the main story. Not really interested in spin offs."

"Disney kind of took the franchise over and they've done a really good job with it. So I personally feel it's great."

If the turn out here is anything to go by, the force will be strong at the Box Office.