Colder with scattered snow showers & flurries for Thursday

A colder Thursday is in store across the region thanks to a front that brought the windy conditions and a few sprinkles to the area yesterday.



Today we'll have the shot at a little wintry precipitation as another boundary is progressing through the Upper Midwest.



This front could spark up a little wintry mix as it swings in with a better chance across NW Siouxland where minor accumulations of about a 1/2 inch or less is possible.



The moisture quickly exits heading into tonight with decreasing clouds then being seen as we step through the overnight hours.

By Friday, the sunshine and more mild conditions are returning as return flow kicks in. This means SW winds and highs in the 40s with maybe some of us nearing the 50° west of Sioux City.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

