Plymouth County Sheriff investigating suspicious death near Le M - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Plymouth County Sheriff investigating suspicious death near Le Mars, IA

Posted:
By Matt Breen, Evening Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography
Near LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Plymouth County Sheriff is investigating a suspicious death at a home east of Le Mars, Iowa.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities got a call from an individual who found his father dead in the kitchen of a home at 34782 Highway 3. When emergency personnel arrived, they found the body of 57-year-old John Peter Koley inside the home.

Officers, who are investigating the incident, determined the death had occurred several days before the body was found.

The death is being investigated as suspicious. Investigators haven't ruled out homicide, suicide, accidental death, or a death from natural causes. Investigators continue to process the scene. 

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, December 15. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.