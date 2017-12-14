Plymouth County Sheriff investigating suspicious death near Le Mars, IA

The Plymouth County Sheriff is investigating a suspicious death at a home east of Le Mars, Iowa.

On Wednesday afternoon, authorities got a call from an individual who found his father dead in the kitchen of a home at 34782 Highway 3. When emergency personnel arrived, they found the body of 57-year-old John Peter Koley inside the home.

Officers, who are investigating the incident, determined the death had occurred several days before the body was found.

The death is being investigated as suspicious. Investigators haven't ruled out homicide, suicide, accidental death, or a death from natural causes. Investigators continue to process the scene.

At a residence off Hwy 3 near Le Mars where Plymouth Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating what they call a "suspicious death." Follow along for further details. pic.twitter.com/38Tw4EvqBE — Mason Mauro (@MasonMauroKTIV4) December 14, 2017

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, December 15.