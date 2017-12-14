USS Sioux City has new commanding officer

Cmdr. James “Randy” Malone, left, shakes hands with Capt. Michael Johnston, after relieving Cmdr. William S. Snyder, middle, as the USS Sioux City's commanding officer.

The USS Sioux City officially has a new commanding officer.

Late last week, Commander James "Randy" Malone was installed as the ship's commanding officer during a "change of command" ceremony.

Malone takes over for Commander William "Shockey" Snyder, who took over command of the USS Sioux City in November of 2015. Snyder led the crew through through the ship's christening, launch and different certifications.

Malone will command the USS Sioux City through its commissioning, in Annapolis, Maryland, next spring or summer.