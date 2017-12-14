NTSB continues to investigate Tuesday's fatal bus fire in Iowa

The National Transportation Safety Board has a team in Iowa investigating the cause of a fatal school bus fire earlier this week.

Bus driver 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks and 16-year-old Megan Klindt were killed.

They were the only people on the bus when the fire erupted Tuesday morning.

Pete Kotowski, with the NTSB said, "Our human performance group will examine the driver's qualification, experience, health and fitness for duty. We have obtained toxicology samples from both the driver and the occupant. They have been forwarded to the lab facility that we use provided by the FAA in Oklahoma City."

The NTSB is investigating whether the bus was part of a NHTSA recall of schools buses of the same year and model.

