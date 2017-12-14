Police search for suspect in Norfolk, NE armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Norfolk, Nebraska, convenience store.

Norfolk police say an armed man robbed the Shoppers Express, at West Norfolk Avenue and 8th Street, shortly before 3:00pm, Thursday afternoon. Authorities say he got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Norfolk police say there no threat to public safety. Police say the suspect, who's described as a 6-foot tall black male wearing a hoodie, is believed to have left the area.