Sioux Center stays number-1 in Iowa girls basketball rankings

2017 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union
Class 1A
School Record Last Week
1 Springville 6-1 1
2 Central Decatur 7-0 2
3 North Mahaska 7-0 3
4 Dunkerton 5-0 4
5 Exira-EHK 4-0 6
6 Newell-Fonda 6-0 7
7 West Hancock 5-1 5
8 Kingsley-Pierson 6-1 9
9 Montezuma 7-1 8
10 Janesville 5-0 11
11 Algona Bishop Garrigan 7-0 12
12 AGWSR 6-0 13
13 Kee 5-1 10
14 Westwood 4-1 15
15 Seymour 7-0 NR
Dropped Out: Boyer Valley (14)
Class 2A
School Record Last Week
1 North Linn 7-0 1
2 Treynor 6-0 2
3 Western Christian 3-0 3
4 Logan-Magnolia 7-0 4
5 West Sioux 6-0 5
6 Iowa City Regina 5-2 6
7 Panorama 8-1 7
8 Cascade 7-1 8
9 Grundy Center 6-0 9
10 Bellevue 7-2 10
11 Maquoketa Valley 6-1 11
12 Mediapolis 6-0 12
13 IKM-Manning 3-2 13
14 Dike-New Hartford 6-1 14
15 North Union 7-0 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
School Record Last Week
1 Sioux Center 6-0 1
2 Crestwood 6-0 2
3 Clear Lake 6-0 3
4 Cherokee 6-0 4
5 Osage 5-0 5
6 Roland-Story 6-0 6
7 Nevada 5-1 8
8 Camanche 4-2 7
9 Forest City 5-1 14
10 Kuemper Catholic 4-1 10
11 Davenport Assumption 3-4 9
12 North Polk 6-1 15
13 Monticello 5-2 13
14 Red Oak 3-1 NR
15 West Marshall 5-2 11
Dropped Out: Anamosa (12)
Class 4A
School Record Last Week
1 Marion 6-0 1
2 Lewis Central 6-0 2
3 Center Point-Urbana 9-0 3
4 Grinnell 6-0 4
5 North Scott 5-2 6
6 Le Mars 5-1 5
7 Western Dubuque 5-1 11
8 Mason City 3-5 8
9 Boone 5-1 7
10 Denison-Schleswig 4-2 9
11 Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-3 13
12 Pella 4-2 NR
13 Fairfield 6-1 10
14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4-2 NR
15 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Harlan (14), Dallas Center-Grimes (15)
Class 5A
1 Iowa City High 5-0 3
2 Cedar Falls 5-1 1
3 Iowa City West 4-2 2
4 Pleasant Valley 6-0 4
5 Johnston 7-0 5
6 Ankeny Centennial 5-1 8
7 Dowling Catholic 6-1 9
8 Waukee 5-0 10
9 West Des Moines Valley 5-2 7
10 Bettendorf 7-0 11
11 Southeast Polk 6-1 6
12 Indianola 4-2 12
13 Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-3 13
14 Ankeny 5-2 NR
15 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 3-3 NR
Dropped Out: Ames (14), Urbandale (15)