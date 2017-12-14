Sioux Center stays number-1 in Iowa girls basketball rankings - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sports

Sioux Center stays number-1 in Iowa girls basketball rankings

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
2017 FOURTH Iowa Girls High School Basketball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union

Class 1A
    School     Record     Last Week
1     Springville     6-1     1
2     Central Decatur     7-0     2
3     North Mahaska     7-0     3
4     Dunkerton     5-0     4
5     Exira-EHK     4-0     6
6     Newell-Fonda     6-0     7
7     West Hancock     5-1     5
8     Kingsley-Pierson     6-1     9
9     Montezuma     7-1     8
10     Janesville     5-0     11
11     Algona Bishop Garrigan     7-0     12
12     AGWSR     6-0     13
13     Kee     5-1     10
14     Westwood     4-1     15
15     Seymour     7-0     NR
Dropped Out: Boyer Valley (14)

Class 2A
    School     Record     Last Week
1     North Linn     7-0     1
2     Treynor     6-0     2
3     Western Christian     3-0     3
4     Logan-Magnolia     7-0     4
5     West Sioux     6-0     5
6     Iowa City Regina     5-2     6
7     Panorama     8-1     7
8     Cascade     7-1     8
9     Grundy Center     6-0     9
10     Bellevue     7-2     10
11     Maquoketa Valley     6-1     11
12     Mediapolis     6-0     12
13     IKM-Manning     3-2     13
14     Dike-New Hartford     6-1     14
15     North Union     7-0     15
Dropped Out: None

Class 3A
    School     Record     Last Week
1     Sioux Center     6-0     1
2     Crestwood     6-0     2
3     Clear Lake     6-0     3
4     Cherokee     6-0     4
5     Osage     5-0     5
6     Roland-Story     6-0     6
7     Nevada     5-1     8
8     Camanche     4-2     7
9     Forest City     5-1     14
10     Kuemper Catholic     4-1     10
11     Davenport Assumption     3-4     9
12     North Polk     6-1     15
13     Monticello     5-2     13
14     Red Oak     3-1     NR
15     West Marshall     5-2     11
Dropped Out: Anamosa (12)

Class 4A
    School     Record     Last Week
1     Marion     6-0     1
2     Lewis Central     6-0     2
3     Center Point-Urbana     9-0     3
4     Grinnell     6-0     4
5     North Scott     5-2     6
6     Le Mars     5-1     5
7     Western Dubuque     5-1     11
8     Mason City     3-5     8
9     Boone     5-1     7
10     Denison-Schleswig     4-2     9
11     Cedar Rapids Xavier     5-3     13
12     Pella     4-2     NR
13     Fairfield     6-1     10
14     Sergeant Bluff-Luton     4-2     NR
15     Waverly-Shell Rock     5-2     NR
Dropped Out: Harlan (14), Dallas Center-Grimes (15)

Class 5A
1     Iowa City High     5-0     3
2     Cedar Falls     5-1     1
3     Iowa City West     4-2     2
4     Pleasant Valley     6-0     4
5     Johnston     7-0     5
6     Ankeny Centennial     5-1     8
7     Dowling Catholic     6-1     9
8     Waukee     5-0     10
9     West Des Moines Valley     5-2     7
10     Bettendorf     7-0     11
11     Southeast Polk     6-1     6
12     Indianola     4-2     12
13     Cedar Rapids Prairie     4-3     13
14     Ankeny     5-2     NR
15     Cedar Rapids Kennedy     3-3     NR
Dropped Out: Ames (14), Urbandale (15)

