Musketeers look for more goals to end skid

The Musketeers have scored the fewest goals in the USHL this season.

Last season, the Musketeers were one victory away from winning the USHL championship. This season, Sioux City has the worst record in the league with just five wins in 19 games.

The Muskies are back at home this weekend. Sioux City will play Central Illinois on Friday and Saturday. The Muskies lost 3-2 to the Flying Aces two weeks ago.

Scoring goals has been a big issue for the Muskies. They're last in the USHL with just 38 goals, 14 fewer than the next lowest scoring team. Sioux City was shutout, 3-0 on Saturday against Omaha but feel that hard work can help put pucks in the net.

"We've got to funnel our bodies more towards the net," said forward Cole Koepke. "We gotta get less pretty goals and more rebound goals because they all count the same. I mean, it's just like a matter of when. Once everyone gets comfortable and scores a few under the belt then they'll just become habit for them."

"We have a great young group of guys," said forward Micah Miller. "I know we need to stay positive and we're just keeping a positive mindset. We know we can get to where we want to go so it's just staying positive."

The Friday and Saturday games each start at 7:05 at the Tyson Events Center. The Muskies won't be back home again until December 30-31.