Snow chances to end tonight

We haven't had much of it this year, but a little wintry weather made its way through Siouxland today with some morning freezing drizzle in parts of Siouxland and then afternoon light snow showers.

These chances of precipitation will quickly move out of the area tonight and that means we'll see more sunshine tomorrow compared to today.

With the additional sunshine, we'll see temperatures warm up a few degrees tomorrow getting us into the low 40s with upper 40s possible by Saturday.

We will see some cooling for the latter part of the weekend with highs on Sunday staying in the upper 30s.

Warming quickly returns again early next week with highs in the low to mid 40s from Monday through Wednesday.

A chance of some snow could finally move in by Thursday of next with temperatures falling into the low to mid 30s for highs.