Snow and cold blanketing Buffalo

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Boy is it cold in Buffalo and snow is still covering the city.

If you recall, the Bills beat the Colts in overtime during a blizzard last Sunday.
 
And conditions may not be much better this Sunday when the Dolphins come to town.

Yesterday, volunteers came out to new era field to help clear out all the snow from the stadium.

They shoveled all day, even as snow continued to fall.

More workers are expected to help throughout the week.

If that's not bad enough, forecasters are calling for hazardous weather conditions Friday as another storm passes through the city producing "moderate" accumulations.

And...oh yes...temperatures aren't expected to climb above freezing in buffalo before Monday!

