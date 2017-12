Dark Side characters and fans show up for Star Wars premiere

EARLY SCREENINGS OF THE NEWEST STAR WARS MOVIE - "THE LAST JEDI" - DREW HUGE CROWDS IN A FEW MAJOR CITIES OVERSEAS AND ALSO HERE IN SIOUXLAND.

THIS WAS THE SCENE AT THE A-M-C THEATER IN SOUTHERN HILLS MALL THURSDAY NIGHT

THE 501ST LEGION WAS ON HAND TO ENCOURAGE MOVIEGOERS TO TAKE PICTURES WITH SOME STAR WARS CHARACTERS

THE GROUP IS A WORLDWIDE VOLUNTEER ORGANIZATION TO HELP PROMOTE INTEREST IN STAR WARS.

THE MOVIE OFFICIALLY HITS THEATERS FRIDAY.

"I do it for the charity. I love going to like hospitals and things. Uh seeing the reaction on kids' faces when you come in and man you're their hero. Coming in to see these kids it's a lot of fun.", says Kevin McGarry, 501st Legion.

NASA IS EVEN PLANNING ON SCREENING THE MOVIE FOR ASTRONAUTS ON BOARD THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION IN THE COMING WEEKS.