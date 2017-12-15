Man arrested after robberies at area Kum and Go's

Eighteen-year-old Devon Simons has been charged with second-degree robbery following a pair of Kum and Go robberies.

It all started in South Sioux City, Nebraska when police say a man was reported robbing the Kum and Go on Dakota Avenue at gunpoint.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

That was shortly before 11:00 PM Thursday night.

Police in Sioux City received a report of a robbery at the Kum and Go on Gordon Drive around 1:30 Friday morning.

Simons got away with an undisclosed amount of cash at that Kum and Go.

Police were stationed at all Kum and Go's in the area, police caught the man walking into a Kum and Go on 19th and Gordon.

Police say Simons had a bb gun at him at the time of his arrest.