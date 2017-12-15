Persons of interest in Loofe case appear in court for federal fraud charges

Bailey Boswell and Aubrey Trail, both persons of interest in the disappearance and death of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, appeared in federal court on unrelated charges in Lincoln on Thursday.

On Dec. 12, the two were indicted for their involvement in fraudulent activities including the transportation of stolen goods, securities, money, state tax stamps, or articles used in aiding and abetting these types of crimes. Investigators said these activities were uncovered during the course of a separate ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of Loofe. Both Aubrey Trail and Bailey Boswell continue to be considered persons of interest in the ongoing investigation.

Boswell and Trail were taken into custody in Missouri in late November on outstanding warrants.

The pair both appeared in federal court Thursday. Boswell pleaded not guilty to one count of interstate transport of stolen goods. If convicted, the crime carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Trail appeared in court Thursday afternoon and plead not guilty to one count of interstate transport of stolen goods. Trail’s attorney, Korey Reiman, told NBC Affiliate WOWT 6 News he expects his client will face additional charges related to the Loofe case. He says he has not seen any evidence or police reports on the Loofe disappearance and death. He said he made the statement based upon the way the U.S. Attorney’s office has been pursuing the investigation into Trail since Loofe's disappearance. Loofe disappeared in November after going on a date with Boswell. Loofe's remains were ultimately discovered several weeks later in a rural area of central Nebraska. Investigators believe Loofe was last seen alive in the small town of Wilber, where both Trail and Boswell live.

During the initial investigation and search for Loofe, Boswell and Trail went on the run, posting social media videos proclaiming their innocence. Boswell said: "I just want the family to know that I'm sorry and I didn't have anything to do with this."

The pair also taunted the investigators who were trying to find them.

The FBI is coordinating the investigation into Sydney Loofe's disappearance and death.